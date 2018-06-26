Nukre Urges Shatta Wale To Join Campaign Against Tramadol Abuse

Hiplife artiste Nukre has called on dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to join the fight against Tramadol abuse which has been on the ascendancy in recent times.

Nukre, previously known as Shatta Zola, has expressed surprise at the silence of the 'Gringo' hit maker on the practice.

According to him, most of Shatta Wale's fans are in the youth bracket and have the tendency to fall for the practice.

He said currently, Shatta Wale has a lot of influence on people on the streets and the ghetto youth than any other celebrity, so must use his influence judiciously..

“I'm disappointed in Shatta Wale for sleeping when Tramadol is destroying the lives of many in the ghettos. People living in the ghettos especially the youth, look up to him. Shatta stands as the father of the ghettos and this is the time the youth needs him,” Nukre said.

He added that if Shatta could call on government to wake up in developing this country and making it a beautiful place then he also needs to wake up in the fight against drugs.

Nukre

“If Shatta was able to compose a song to create awareness on fake prophet and their fake prophecies then what stops him from doing same in the fight against the abuse of Tramadol?” the singer noted.

He said there are lot of issues affecting the youth that Shatta Wale can help in addressing but he rather takes interest in things that do not yield positive impact on the people .

Ghanaian showbiz peprsonalities like VVIP, Nana Aba Anamoah, Nana Ama McBrown, Majid Michel, Prince David Osei, O’Bkay have all condemned the act.

Recent surveys have shown the drug is used among market women, drivers, and in some cases, students.

The abuse of Tramadol, a pain relief drug, according to medical experts, functions like heroin and can cause psychotic problems as well as damage vital organs in the human body.

Nukre is a Ghanaian hiplife artiste who composed the song 'Taxi driver' featuring Bisa Kdei.

His album, produced by Tumbani will be launched in July, 2018.

The videos were shot by Prince Dovlo.