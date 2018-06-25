OJ Blaq Goes Into Gospel Music After Years Of Kidney Failure

Former Lynx Entertainment signee, OJ Blaq, has shunned secular music for gospel.

He has in keeping with his switch, released his first gospel single titled 'His Presence.'

Speaking on ‘Celebrity Radar’ on Citi FM on Monday, OJ said the move to do gospel music is based on his encounter with God.

“I feel his presence and my wish is that everyone will feel it too. Because he's done a lot and I've gone through a lot,” he told Kwame Dadzie.

He was hopeful that his new song will pave the way for more spiritual and inspirational songs as he embarks on a crusade to win souls for God.

Even though he said he would not record secular songs again, he noted that secular artistes are not evil but he believes he has a new calling now.

Few years ago, OJ Blaq was down with kidney failure but according to him God miraculously healed him and that he has now become stronger than before.

Asked what could have contributed to his sickness, the 'Ghana Rick Ross' said it was bad lifestyle practices.

“I was not hypertensive, I was not diabetic but I'll say it's lifestyle. Too much alcohol, smoking, meat and all that lifestyle did not help. And what I have understood is that wherever you are weak that's where Satan uses to attack you,” he revealed.

After producing songs like 'Chalewote', 'Target', 'Mewo Mmaa', among others, the Biggy Boy Lover is now under the OMG (Orakle Music Group) record label.

OJ is lover of hockey and an ambassador for COA FS; an immune-boosting drug.

Listen to ‘His Presence’ by OJ Blaq in the link below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana