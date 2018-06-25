“Ghanaian Movies Just Comedy” - Oscar Provencal

Veteran actor Oscar Provencal has painted a gloomy picture of the Ghanaian movie industry.

According to him, movies currently being produced in Ghana have neither variety nor serious themes to showcase.

He made this known in an interview on ‘This is Gospel’ with Franky 5 on Hitz FM.

In the interview, he noted that there should be a change in the way movies are made with respect to storylines.

The veteran was of the view that, if movie producers and directors can depart from the comic movies and embrace a more intellectual way of making movies, the industry will grow.

“…We should begin to change the various genres of films that we have. At the moment it’s purely comedy. Virtually 99% of the movies we make are centered on comedy. We want to see a more diverse genre of films…,” he said.

Inspector Bediako, as he is well known for his famous role in the television series ‘Inspector Bediako’, is however optimistic that Ghanaians are ready to embrace variety when offered to them through movies.

“…You don’t have to listen to the public all the time. You can change the mindset of the public with what you introduce. So if Ghanaians are happy when they are laughing all the time, I think it is time we start making them think more. You can have serious subject matters but done in a comic style…” he said

In another development, Oscar Provencal hinted that iconic television series he used to feature, like ‘Inspector Bediako’, might make a comeback to Ghanaian television screens soon.