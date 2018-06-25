Sumsum Reveals Why Some Actress Refuse To Kiss Me

Kumawood actor Sumsum has revealed that female actresses do not kiss him in movies and he doesn’t know why they always deny his kisses even when directed by producers.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM, he explained that “The only actress I have kissed wasn’t a star but I later had the opportunity to kiss Vivian Jill in a movie in which she needed a child and I had to sleep with her for her to conceive but she turned me down and dodged me when I tried to kiss her . I did not ask her why she dodged me because I didn’t believe in myself. Perhaps they think since I have big eyes, I might knock them with it which scares them away”.

He later expressed his disappointment in discrimination from female actresses when it comes to kissing in movies. Sunsum revealed that most female actresses especially those based in Accra fail to kiss him and few of his colleagues in the Kumawood movie industry but accept kisses from Majid and co, an action he “cannot think far” about.

“ I watched a movie, Lilwin was directed to kiss Jackie Appiah but she denied him. Assuming it was Majid, she would have kissed him passionately with no qualms.The female actresses discriminate when it comes to kissing in movies especially the Accra actresses, What do they take us for ? or because we speak twi ?”, he quizzed.

However, reacting to whether an Accra actor has ever been rude to him, he said “yes, Van Vicker. I met him once and wanted to shake him by hand but he turned me down with a thumbs up, which clearly shows he has no regards for me and didn’t value the fact that I wanted to shake his hand as a colleague and when it happens this way the person doesn’t love you.”