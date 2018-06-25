Yvonne Nelson Explains Why She Won’t Rush Into Marriage

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, says it has always been her prayer never to file for divorce in her life.

She made this revelation in an interview with Sammy Forson on Joy FM’s “Personality Profile”.

According to Yvonne, the reason she is quiet laid back when it comes to marriage is because she doesn’t want to divorce in life, adding that she cannot understand how people spend a lot of cash to marry and throw it in the bin subsequently.

“People marry and six months it’s over. I don’t wanna mention names. So all the wedding everything is gone? The cake, limousine, and all done? They can walk away just like that? No marriage has to be like that. If you are not ready, don’t do it…” she advised.

The mother of one child was asked if she wants a white wedding in her life, Yvonne answered in the affirmative, saying “If it happens, fine. The timing has to be right. I have a baby but i don’t wanna rush into it. A woman can’t marry herself so if it happens yeah…”

“If I feel like I should do it, yes. But now I don’t know maybe. It’s confusing. If I am gonna do it, there is no turning back. I don’t wanna marry and divorce. I wanna marry for the right reasons…” she indicated.