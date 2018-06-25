Shatta Wale To Promote New Female Artiste

Dancehall/reggae artiste Charles Nii Amarh Mensah better known as Shatta Wale who is known for helping young talents has tasked his SM fans to get him a female who is musically inclined to help.

According to the ‘ gringo’ hitmaker, he is not only going to help the female artiste financially but will help write songs for her as well.

Shatta wale who is known to be a versatile artiste now wants to turn to the new ‘ Bullet’ as he shifts his attention from helping male artiste to helping the up and coming female artistes.

He took to his official Facebook page to make this revelation.

He posted on his Facebook page, he shared a picture of himself with caption: "Empire !!! I want an SM girl who is musically inclined, she shouldn’t worry about lyrics, I will help her to write … Benisah Saviour Shadrack Amonoo Crabe Alan Osei Sekley Moses ..Do da job for me now … we need dat .. #SM".