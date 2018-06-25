2018 BET: Davido Wins Best International Act Award

Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke better known as Davido has become the first international act nominee to receive his award live on stage during the main Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

This is the first time recipient on stage at the 2018 BET Awards which happened at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The multi award-winner made a history tonight as being the first African-based artist to appear on stage as the prize winner.

Davido won in the category which included Booba (France), Cassper Nyovest (SA), Dadju (France), Distruction Boyz (SA), Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy (UK).

As the first time African recipient on stage, the ‘If’ hit-maker paid tribute and sent his condolences to D’Banj who at the time had lost his 1-year-old son. To end his speech, he invited everyone to visit Africa.

He also announced his new upcoming album and also told American artistes to collaborate with Africans. His award was presented by Hollywood actor Omar Hardwick and actress Tika Sumpter.

Davido is a proud winner for 2018 BET Best International Act!

We at GhKings congratulate him and his team. Go Africa!