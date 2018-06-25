Real MC Releases Official Of Video ‘Ola’

The 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) nominee for unsung category and Harbour City Records signee, Real MC, has released visuals for his second single titled 'Ola' ('Yenda') after an impressive first year run in mainstream music.

Produced by Kaywa, the video which was premiered on 4Sytve TV has stunning visuals to match the pace of the song.

The video was shot by award-winning director XBills Ebenezer.

Real MC is currently ready with another single which he has been working on for a while now.

Born Wisdom Kodzo Kuranyu, he is described as a very talented and hardworking young hip-hop artiste who has been defying all the odds with his music and stagecraft.

Not entirely new to the music business, he has over the years been working his way through the music industry since 2009 before catching the attention of his label, Harbour City Recordz.

Although a proud representative of the people of the Volta Region, he is well known in Cape Coast and its environs where he was born and has been for a while.

In 2015, he was awarded the best rapper at the Central Music Awards.

He has also graced several stages, including the commissioning of the new Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Orange Friday Carnival by Cape FM, Central Music Awards nominees jam, Cape Coast SalaFest Carnival, Adom Kumkum Keteke and many others.

He is also famous for his hit song, 'Shishiblishi', which is still enjoying great airplay. The new video has also been released on YouTube.