Kuami Eugene, Patapaa Beef Takes A New Twist

Over the weekend, Patapaa and Kuami Eugene engaged in what can best be described as a 'fight for supremacy'.

It all started by a comment made by the 'Angela' hitmaker on Ghone TV that Patapaa's music is noisy.

In a snippet of an interview he granted to Regina Van-Helvert on GHone TV which was circulated on social media, Eugene was captured to have said he has no plans to collaborate with Patapaa on any song because “Patapaa's kind of songs are not me, he makes too much noise”

“He didn't say he has something for me, he says he needs me on a song, he's calling me for a feature and I said no because I'm not ready,” he said.

Asked if Ghanaians would have to wait for a collaboration from them in the future, he answered, “People shouldn't wait. It's never going to happen.”

Kuami Eugene was heavily criticised for the comments on social media, which got him to quickly apologise to Patapaa in another video that was circulated on social media.

The Lynx Entertainment artiste claimed the statement was made out of a joke and signifies the close relationship between himself and Patapaa.

But even before the apology video gets to Patapaa, he has already recorded a profane-laden 'diss track' to hit back at Kuami Eugene.

He alleged that Eugene farted continuously during a pre-Ghana Meets Naija event in the song. The 'One Corner' artiste also referred to the 'Angela' hitmaker as 'gay' because his fan base is mainly made up of women.

But his response didn't go down well with the public, as social media users trolled Patapaa over the quality of the song and some of the things he said on the song.

Some of them were of the opinion that the 'diss' song was not even necessary.

Interestingly, Patapaa made a comeback to apologise to Eugene after he was informed about Eugene's apology. But, according to him, he didn't personally release the 'diss' song even though he recorded it.