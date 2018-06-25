Asamoah Gyan ’s Wife Missing At His BJ’s Bar unveiling

Asamoah Gyan has reportedly opened a new sports bar in the heart of Osu, Accra, and it is not only generating a lot of attention but also raising more questions about his family.

The bar is called BJ's Sports Bar, a name supposedly derived from Asamoah's Baby Jet nickname.

His wife, Gifty Gyan, was not at the opening ceremony against expectations that she would be there.

Rather, a lady named Nina Atala, who attended the ceremony, was mistaken for Gifty by some persons who attended the ceremony.

Also, sources told NEWS-ONE that the bar is being managed by Nina Atala.

During a recent boxing game by Baby Jet Promotions, Nina was mistakenly announced as Asamoah Gyan’s wife on Super Sports.

In one of the many videos that went viral during the launch of the bar, Nina was captured standing by Asamoah in a manner that further heightens the allegations that she is now the known footballer's wife.

But for the public records, everyone’s well aware that Gifty is best known for being married to Asamoah Gyan for more than 15 years and they have children.

It is, however, unclear if there are other reasons to why Gifty didn't attend the bar opening ceremony apart from claims that she lives in London more than she stays in Ghana.

But she didn't also post about the bar on her Instagram page as one would have expected of her as a wife, even though her husband started posting about the bar from early May 2018.

Nina, on the other hand, made a post but not a direct one of the bar on her Instagram. She shared a picture of herself on June 16 with a background that clearly suggests she took the picture at the bar long before its official launch.

It has not been established yet if Nina is one of Gifty Gyan's friends, as both of them never posted anything about each other on Instagram except on Asamoah Gyan.

Meanwhile, Friday's programme attracted a number of football personalities and those in showbiz. Among them were Agyeman Badu, Afriyie Acquah, Abeiku Santana, Bola Ray, Inna Patty and a host of others, including Asamoah's dad.