'Yelo Peppe' Series: MAGGI To Inspire Others Through Healthy Cooking

Nestlé’s Maggi® brand introduces Maggie Yelo PÑppÑ a unique online nutrition education series to celebrate contemporary African cuisine and promote healthy lifestyle.

The thirteen-week programme highlights the numerous challenges that modern African women face when trying to balance providing nutritious and healthy food for their family, with all the other demands of a modern life.

Maggi® has been inspiring millions of women to use local ingredients to cook tasty meals for their families through its highly successful nutrition roadshows.

With its Yelo Pèppè series, Maggi® is adopting a new and innovative way to connect with the modern consumers who are increasingly watching online video content.

Connecting with their consumers through a completely original drama series is the latest way Maggi sets out to show that healthy cooking can be exciting without having to compromise on taste.

To bring Central and West African audience the richest video content possible, Maggi® has partnered with Google (YouTube) and collaborated with Ghanaian award-winning film director and writer, Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

The weekly programme available on the Maggi® YouTube channel will also link the viewers to a whole world of extra content such as beloved African recipes dressed with a healthy twist, lifestyles discussion groups and nutrition tips created in collaboration with some of the best regional food influencers and Nestlé nutritionists.

Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer for Culinary at Nestlé Central & West Africa, said: “Maggi® is committed to promote homemade wholesome cooking with local ingredients. We want to connect with more than 10 million people on the importance of eating a nutritious diet, adopting healthy lifestyles and maintaining a sense of wellbeing.”

According to Mrs. Freda Duplan, “Inspiring Ghanaians to lead a healthier lifestyle is at the core of our business as a Nutrition Health and Wellness Company.

"At Nestlé, we believe in sharing nutrition knowledge to highlight the use of local and familiar ingredients in cooking that will help contribute to the growth and wellbeing of individuals and families”.

The series illustrates how Maggi® is contributing to Nestlé’s purpose of “enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future”. Nestlé is committed to enable healthier and happier lives by offering tastier and healthier choices, inspiring people to lead healthier lives and building, sharing and applying nutrition knowledge.

Yelo Peppè is also a concrete expression of the four Maggi® ‘Simply Good’ commitments announced in 2017:

-To use more familiar and common ingredients;

-To improve the nutritional profile of its products, working on salt and sodium reduction, in addition to the fortification in iron;

-To create more value for the society and the community by increasing local sourcing and contributing to the local economy;

-To raise awareness and contribute to nutrition education about healthy lifestyles, cooking and diets.

Story by Ghana |myjoyonline.com