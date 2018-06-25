Gospel Artiste Bro Philemon Releases 3 Music Videos

After missing from the music scene for some time, gospel artiste Bro Philemon is back with three music videos.

He has produced videos for 'All Glory', 'Guan Hwefo' and ‘The Song & the Dance’ featuring Jeremy Rayborn Hall.

Bro Philemon is also planning to release ‘Best of the Best Collection’ album before the end of the year as free downloads for his fans worldwide.

Even though he has been quiet, he has been working with few artistes from USA, UK and the Philippines.

Bro. Philemon (Ishmael Philemon Ackon) is the CEO of P&D MPC HK CO. LTD (based in Hong Kong).

He also owns Philemon's Supply Management SZ Co. Ltd (based in Shenzhen, China).

Bro Philemon is known for songs like ‘Mo Bo Wo Dzin’, ‘I Am Thirsty’, ‘Ohen A Oreba’ and ‘Jesus Wo M’afa.’

He has won awards in All Africa Music Awards Nigeria (2014), Africa Gospel Music Awards UK (2014), 2014 Africa and Shine Awards 2018 (Foreign-based Ghanaian Artiste).

Watch 'All Glory,' 'The Song & the Dance' and ‘Guan Hwefo' in the links below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana