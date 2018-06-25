See Full List Of Winners @ 2018 BET Awards

List Of Full Winners At The 2018 BET Awards

The main event was held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, June 24, and is hosted by Jamie Foxx.

Black Panther leads the way with seven nominations across the acting categories, while DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar are tied with five nominations each in the music department. Artistes who performed on the night included Migos, Nicki Minaj, and others.

See the full list of winners below.

Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)?

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Actress Award

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish

Taraji P. Henson

Lupita Nyong’o

Letitia Wright

Best Actor Award

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Daniel Kaluuya

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

Best Movie Award

A Wrinkle in Time

WINNER: Black Panther

Girls Trip

Mudbound

Detroit

Young Stars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

WINNER: Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Album of the Year Award

Grateful, DJ Khaled

Culture II, Migos

CTRL, SZA

WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

4:44, Jay-Z

Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

WINNER: Beyoncé

Kehlani

H.E.R.

Rihanna

SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

WINNER: Cardi B

Rapsody

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Best Group Award

Chloe x Halle

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

WINNER: Migos

Rae Sremmurd