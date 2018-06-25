See Full List Of Winners @ 2018 BET Awards

List Of Full Winners At The 2018 BET Awards The main event was held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, June 24, and is hosted by Jamie Foxx.
Black Panther leads the way with seven nominations across the acting categories, while DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar are tied with five nominations each in the music department. Artistes who performed on the night included Migos, Nicki Minaj, and others.
Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)?
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Best Actress Award
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong’o
Letitia Wright
Best Actor Award
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown
Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
WINNER: Black Panther
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit
Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
WINNER: Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, Jay-Z
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
WINNER: Beyoncé
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
WINNER: Cardi B
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Best Group Award
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
WINNER: Migos
Rae Sremmurd