Efia Odo Dating A Married Man?

Ghpage has already reported about Efia Odo’s new boyfriend she is flaunting on her social media handles. The handsome young man has been identified as Kweku Reveloe and it’s reported that he is very rich.

Even before the self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale started having problems with his baby mama Shatta Michy, there were wild rumors that Efia Odo is in a secret relationship with Shatta Wale. An accusation both despite all the evidence against them have denied on several occasions.

To shake off the Shatta Wale tag against her, Efia Odo has shown off her new love and he is Kweku Reveloe. It is unclear his occupation but he is rich and Efia Odo has been sharing photos and video of the two chilling and kissing even in public.

Well, her latest post about her new love on Instagram has sparked another issue on Instagram. Apparently, Kweku Reveloe is involved with several women and he is allegedly even married to one of them whom he currently has a daughter with.

According to a lady with the IG handle @tiwa_ili, Kweku is married to a lady whom he has a child with so he is just using Efia and she will be discarded in 6 months time. This was confirmed by others on the post.

But Other IG users on the page denied the guy is married. A lady with the handle @iheartnana revealed that Kweku Reveloe actually has a lot of baby mamas but he is not married.

Well, as usual, Ghpage.com is observing and we will report back when there is a new development.