Noisy Comment: Sarkodie Reacts To Kuami Eugene, Patapaa Beef

Rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie has spoken about the ongoing feud between musicians, Kuami Eugene and ‘One Corner’ star, Patapaa Amisty.

Kuami Eugene in a recent interview said he could not see himself collaborating with ‘One Corner‘ hitmaker, because he produces noise as music.

“Patapaa said he needs me on a song, he’s calling me for a feature and I said no because I’m not ready”.

Asked if Ghanaians would have to wait for a collaboration from them in the future, Eugene answered: “People shouldn’t wait. It’s never going to happen, Patapaa’s kind of songs are not me; he makes too much noise”.

Reacting to the frenzy on social media, Sarkodie tweeted: “99% of the Time … Kuami it will happen over and over again so just prep yourself… We live we learn…”

Some people on social media didn’t take the matter lightly as they lambasted Kuami for making such a demeaning statement against Patapaa’s brand. Kuami later apologized to Patapaa.

Meanwhile, Patapaa replied Kuami Eugene with a diss song which didn’t go down well with some fans.