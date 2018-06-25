Members Of ATWAG To Be Empowered

There shall be series of capacity building programmes for members for the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) soon, citinewsroom.com has learnt.

This initiative is aimed at empowering the members to help facilitate the association's quest to positioning arts and tourism as key drivers for socio-economic development.

The programmes will also help arts and tourism writers to upgrade their knowledge of the elements of journalism to enrich their work.

In a press statement released by the association, “Veteran Arts Writer and Head of Journalism at the Africa University College of Communication (AUCC), Nanabanyin Dadson has agreed to lend his unflinching support to the training.”

Nanabayin Dadson, who is a former Editor of the Graphic Showbiz, assured the executive of the association who paid a courtesy call on him on Thursday, 21st June, 2018 that he was ready to organise workshops and other training programmes for ATWAG.

He was hopeful that his involvement with the association will help the members to fully apply the ethics, elements and professional skills in journalism to what they communicate.

The lecturer further observed that many writers thought more about content than style, saying “Arts writing should not only be about critiques but also about writing in a way that can help news consumers to connect with artists/artistes.”

Mr Dadson said, “We are in the speed era but journalists should take their time to apply the news elements to make their stories complete.”

The association also presented citation to Mr Dadson as a token of their appreciation for honouring their invitation to its inauguration and induction of executive officers on March 2, 2018.

The delegation that visited him comprised William Asiedu (President), Francis Doku (Vice President), Mic Yamoah (Secretary) and Mustapha Nii-okai Inusah Aka Attractive Mustapha (Organiser).