D’Banj’s Only Son Dies @ Age 1

The one-year-old son of Nigerian music star D’banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow has died, apparently after drowning in the pool at their home in the commercial capital, Lagos, local media has reported.

D’banj did not directly confirm the death of Daniel Oyebanjo III, but posted a black image on his Instagram account with the caption: “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful.”

D'banj was in Los Angeles to attend the 2018 BET Awards when his son died, local media reported.

He gained international fame for his 2012 hit, Oliver Twist, which you can watch on YouTube:

Sources: BBC