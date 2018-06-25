Rapper Kwesi Arthur Thanks Fans After (BET) Snub

Hiphop artiste, Kwesi Arthur is still very grateful after losing the ‘Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act’ at the 2018 edition of Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The Tema-based artiste was nominated for this year’s awards and was really hopeful of winning. In fact, the whole of Ghana was hopeful, too.

After weeks of social media campaigns, votes and endorsements from artistes like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, John Dumelo and MzVee, the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker lost out to South Africa’s Sjava

Being the only Ghanaian to be nominated this year, Kwesi Arthur’s inclusion in the awards triggered a nationwide show of solidarity.

For the first time, in a long while, Ghanaian entertainment personalities put aside their differences to campaign massively for the young act.

“...There is unity. Everyone is posting about it on social media. Sarkodie to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Jocelyn Dumas, John Dumelo and others are all posting about it. I think the unity is back because everyone is talking about it. If that is not unity then I don’t know what that is…,” Kwesi Arthur said in an interview on Hitz FM shortly after the nomination.

After the nominees for that category were announced, Kwesi Arthur, who was clearly overwhelmed, said on Twitter: “This journey just gets crazier each day, who ever thought a kid from C9 Tema, Ghana would be nominated for such a prestigious award!! We thank God for the grace, and I can't thank you people enough for your support!”

Even after the South Africa was announced winner during the Pre-Show on Sunday, Kwesi Arthur didn't feel like a loser.

He said in a Tweet that, “How can I lose when I came from nothing.”

Kwesi Arthur is the second Ghanaian artiste to be nominated for that category. MzVee was nominated for that award in 2015.