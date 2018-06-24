Video: Mr. Drew Releases ‘Gimme Love’

Although he missed out on the ultimate prize of the MTN Hit maker in 2017, Mr. Drew is back and determined to stamp his authority on the Ghanaian music scene.

Signed to the Kaywa's Highly Spiritual record label, Mr. Drew has released 'Gimme Love', a testament to his awesome music talent.

'Gimme Love' is a mid-tempo Afrobeat love song.

On ‘Gimme Love,’ Mr. Drew sings of the affection for his loved one and promises to be do everything for her if she agrees to his proposal.

According to Mr. Drew, ‘Gimme Love’ is a teaser meant to whet the appetite of music lovers and his fans.

Drew started as a dancer and his switch into music is a move that has surprised many who are still doubting if he can make it as a musician.

“Many people who know how good I am as a dancer are still baffled that I chose to do music instead but it is my goal to prove to them that my decision to do music is the right one,” he said.

Multiple award winning music producer Kaywa's influence can be felt all over the song as he expertly puts together a composition which merges brilliantly with Mr Drew's vocal delivery on the song.

Gimme Love is just a taste of what Mr. Drew has to offer and judging by what he is able to achieve on the song, Ghanaians can expert even more hit songs from him in the coming months.

–