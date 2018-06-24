Yaw Berk Drops Official Video Of “Independent ladies”

Yaw Berk, an artiste under Highly Spiritual Music record label, has released a new song that extols virtues of a virtuous woman.

The single titled ‘Independent Lady,’ is a slow tempo afrobeat song which praises hardworking, ambitious women who stay true to themselves.

On ‘Independent Lady,’ Yaw Berk promises to love his independent lady and assures her that he will never let her down.

‘Independent Lady’ is a single which is bound to delight music lovers as Yaw Berk delivers a masterful performance.

Produced by Steaman, ‘Independent Lady’ is the first single for the year from the MTN Hitmaker Season 7 participant.

His slow tempo yet groovy delivery is a reminiscent of musical greats such as John Legend and showcases Yaw Berk's readiness to rub fight for his spot on the Ghanaian music scene.

According to Yaw Berk, his goal is not to be a “big name” on the Ghanaian music scene but to transcend the boundaries of Ghana and show the world what he has to offer.

Yaw Berk believes his talent and passion will put him on the global stage in the shortest possible time.

According to him, he gains inspiration for his songs from the world around him and by watching what affects others.

He also believes that music can have a positive influence on society and has made it his goal to drive passions and motivate people with his lyrics.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana