Another Anas In Making? SK.BOSS Releases Phone Call Audio Of Prince Dovlo Begging

After the news about Self acclaimed NEWSKOOL hip hop King SK.BOSS suing popular music video Director Prince Dovlo who is notoriously known for his swindling of upcoming artists & breach of contract.

After tricking one to pay part payment, it sims all allegations laid on Dovlo is nothing but the truth as vowed by SK.BOSS to expose him, he has released audio of Prince Dovlo calling & begging him to stop telling the media about what he did & wants to shoot videos for him to throw out the case & keep quit at the end he made a remark about the legal system & how he can pay his way out of it. Hmmmm hear it for yourselves....