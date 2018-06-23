Zylofon Cash sponsors Akwamuman SHS Drama Club with $10,000.00 to South Africa

Zylofon Cash has given a cash amount of $10,000 to sponsor the Drama and Debating Club of Akwamuman Senior High School (SHS), to represent Ghana at the South African National Arts Festival to be held in Grahams Town, South Africa this month.

The cash amount, received jointly by the Headmaster, Stephen Aglah and Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, would go a long way in serving as credits for the financial deficits faced by the school ahead of the trip.

The prestigious competition in South Africa starts from Thursday June 2018, to Sunday July 8th 2018 and Akwamuman SHS is the only school participating from West Africa; an enviable slot the school’s Drama Club earned after it emerged as overall winners at the Broadway Drama Festival held in November 2017.

With just a few days left to the trip, the school had not been able to raise the full amount of $68,000 to cater for the travelling cost of a team of twenty five cast and crew.

Zylofon Cash, received an official request of sponsorship from the Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Ministry of Education and the school’s head, Stephen Aglah and the company, in response to the request, gave out a cash amount of $10,000 to support the trip.

“Zylofon Cash is committed to supporting the development of creative talents and we found the request from Akwamuman SHS to be in line with our vision of supporting creative talents and initiatives.

“Drama and theater is a sure way of achieving a cultural renaissance and cultural imposition and we are not only interested in supporting the Akwamuman SHS Drama Club with our finances but also to help them monetize their creativity and make money from it, while they continue to use theater to market Ghana and tell the African story”, Mr, Gabriel Kwabla Kwamigah, National Coordinator for Zylofon Cash noted at a brief ceremony held to hand over the money

Speaking on behalf of Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, lauded Zylofon Cash for the gesture and explained the need for ‘corporate Ghana’ to invest more in the support of educational projects and institutions.

Nana Ansah Kwao IV said it was time Ghanaians and Africans for that matter are encouraged and supported to tell the African story.

“It is sad that we do not have a movie on Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. There are six movies on 9/11 and still counting but as a people, we are yet to piece together one story to tell posterit there was once a legend and freedom fighter by the name Kwame Nkrumah”, Nana Ansah Kwao IV noted.

ZYLOFON CASH

Zylofon Cash is a digital platform where varied contents are viewed for free and owners of the content get paid according to the number of views their content attracts.

It also serves as a free-to-view mega library stocked with a wide range of content ranging from amateur videos, professionally cut videos, paintings, audios, creative arts content, educational materials, profiles of soccer clubs and sports personalities, documentaries on a wide range of topics, to an endless list of any interesting digital content that can attract views.

Signing up to view content on the platform is free and one can sign up by going on the website,www.zylofoncash.com or by downloading the Zylofon Cash app on Google Play Store or on Apple Store for free.

Going on the platform to view content is absolutely free.

To upload content, you however have to get an access card which costs a GHC100. The card contains an access pin which allows you to download upload up to three different contents with each not exceeding 350 megabytes.

At the end of each week, the views are monetized and paid into the account of the content owner. After each payment, the counter is dropped back to and fresh views start to count until the end of the week.

There is no limit on the number of views and each content remains on the platform until the owner decides to take it off.

As long as the content continues to attract views, the owner continues to make money. Ordinarily, such contents would have been uploaded on social media sites or just remain on storage devices without making any money for the owner.

There is a censorship team which vets submitted content, to ensure it is not pornographic and does not contain hate message or fringes on minority groups.

Only clean and certified content that are approved by the censorship team get published.

