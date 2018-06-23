Showbiz Network Ghana Officially Launches ITEA 2018

Showbiz Network Ghana Limited, the organizers of Inter Tertiary Excellence Awards (ITEA) have held a press launch for the maiden edition of the tertiary honors.The launch happened at the premises of SBN’s Sakumono Office.

According to Mr. Afunya Kofi Daniel, the Events Manager of SBN who was speaking at the event, the launch also marks the beginning of nominations. He said there are forty categories in all including 33 main awards and 7 honorary awards. The Events Manager who also seemed very enthused about the award and was optimistic about its success mentioned that the award whose first edition is built on the theme: Milestone Celebration would become the first ever award scheme in Ghana to truly bring all tertiary institutions under one great umbrella for the celebration of excellence in diverse aspects of student's endeavor. He also ceased the opportunity to call on cooperate bodies, the media, individuals and groups to support this initiative.

As part of plans to increase nationwide knowledge of the event, there would be a media tour to major radio stations across the nation. According to him, some of the regional coordinators have already visited Radio G.I.J 97.7mhz, Radio Windy Bay 98.3mhz, Rich Fm 104.7 mhz, NTV, pending several others to be visited by the coordinators and the events team. Nominations however begin from Monday, 25th June, 2018 15:00 GMT through to 31st July, 2018.

To nominate someone, simply follow the instructions on www.showbizgh.net/ITEA2018. You can however checkout eligibility here https://web.facebook.com/sbnconnects/?_rdc=1&_rdr.

For sponsorship and any other information regarding the ITEA, send an email via [email protected] or contact our Events Manager via: 0201669966 or 0556582532.

You can also find out more details about ITEA by downloading this document: ALL ABOUT ITEA.