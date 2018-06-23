Celebrity Fan Base Gala With Go On Energy

Go On Energy Drink Of Twellium Industrial Ltd headlines sponsorship for the maiden edition of the Celebrity
Fan Base Gala organized by Zylofon Fm, set to take place on June 23, 2018 at the Lizzy Sports Complex, East Legon.
The Go On Energy Drink powered sporting event seeks to bring together several major fan bases of celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Pataaa, Samini, Asamoah Gyan, Jupitar and many more in Ghana including Radio/TV personalities, actors and actresses, musicians, influential entrepreneurs) to compete amongst themselves and socialize with each other.
After participation forms were picked and submitted, 16 fan bases were sampled and grouped to battle against each other.
The groupings are as follows: GROUP A
Shatta Wale
Wisa Greid
Patapaa
Sammy Flex Nation
GROUP B
Sarkodie
Kumi Guitar
Blakk Rasta
Kuami Eugene
GROUP C
Asamoah Gyan
Klala
NAM Missions
Jupitar
GROUP D
High Grade Family
Dada Hafco
Baba Spirit
Dabo
The Zylofon Celebrity Fan base Gala is proudly sponsored by Ghana’s finest energy drink GO ON energy drink and Twellium Industrial Ltd; hoping to achieve unity among celebrity fan bases in Ghana through sports.
