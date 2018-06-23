Celebrity Fan Base Gala With Go On Energy

Go On Energy Drink Of Twellium Industrial Ltd headlines sponsorship for the maiden edition of the Celebrity

Fan Base Gala organized by Zylofon Fm, set to take place on June 23, 2018 at the Lizzy Sports Complex, East Legon.

The Go On Energy Drink powered sporting event seeks to bring together several major fan bases of celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Pataaa, Samini, Asamoah Gyan, Jupitar and many more in Ghana including Radio/TV personalities, actors and actresses, musicians, influential entrepreneurs) to compete amongst themselves and socialize with each other.

After participation forms were picked and submitted, 16 fan bases were sampled and grouped to battle against each other.

The groupings are as follows:

GROUP A

Shatta Wale Wisa Greid Patapaa Sammy Flex Nation

GROUP B

Sarkodie Kumi Guitar Blakk Rasta Kuami Eugene

GROUP C

Asamoah Gyan Klala NAM Missions Jupitar

GROUP D

High Grade Family Dada Hafco Baba Spirit Dabo

The Zylofon Celebrity Fan base Gala is proudly sponsored by Ghana’s finest energy drink GO ON energy drink and Twellium Industrial Ltd; hoping to achieve unity among celebrity fan bases in Ghana through sports.

Come and support your favourite celebrity as you enjoy chilled GO ON Energy Drink.

GO ON ENERGY DRINK, NO LIMITS!!!

