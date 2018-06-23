3 Musical Concerts Organised To Celebrate Elder Mireku @40

Renowned gospel musician, Elder Emmanuel Kwasi Mireku, will this year mark four decades in ministry.

The worship leader, whose ministry began in the late 1970s, has earned much respect for his selfless contribution to the propagation of the Christian faith.

At the launch of the 40th Anniversary Celebration at MJ Grand Hotel at East Legon in Accra, his manager, Peter Tekper announced that three concerts will be organized in three regions as part of the celebrations.

Jackson Park in Koforidua will host the first concert on August 3, the second in Kumasi on September 14, and the final concert at the Black Star Square in Accra on November 9.

The Pentecost Elder has recorded and released over 40 albums and has greatly influenced a number of gospel musicians in Ghana.

Interacting with the media after the launch, he revealed that his ministry began after a vision he had in which he received a guitar from an angel.

Speaking in Twi, Elder Mireku recounted having a dream and seeing an angel giving him a guitar while tasking him to propagate the gospel to all parts of the world.

He said immediately after that dream, he started learning how to play the guitar and that was the genesis of his ministry.

Some notable Elder Mireku songs include, ‘Maranatha’, ‘Aduru Wo So,’ ‘Adom Aye Wonsa Ma', and ‘Wose Ayeyi.

Present at the launch were Rev. Mensah Bonsu, Uncle Ato, Mary Ghansah, Ohemaa Mercy, Georgia Agyei, among others.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Maxwell Amoofia