Celebrity Fan Base Gala To Be Sponsored By Go On Energy Drink

Go On Energy Drink Of Twellium Industrial Ltd will be sponsoring the maiden edition of the Celebrity Fan Base Gala scheduled to take place on June 23, at the Lizzy Sports Complex, East Legon.

Their aim is to bring together followers of celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Pataaa, Samini, Asamoah Gyan, Jupitar, Radio/TV personalities, actors and actresses to compete amongst themselves and hang out.

The event, which is being organized by Zylofon, will see celebrities grouped into four groups to compete for the ultimate prize.

GROUP A

Shatta Wale

Wisa Greid

Patapaa

Sammy Flex Nation

GROUP B

Sarkodie

Kumi Guitar

Blakk Rasta

Kuami Eugene

GROUP C

Asamoah Gyan

Klala

NAM Missions

Jupitar

GROUP D

High Grade Family

Dada Hafco

Baba Spirit

Dabo

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM