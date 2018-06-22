modernghana logo

Celebrity Fan Base Gala To Be Sponsored By Go On Energy Drink

Go On Energy Drink Of Twellium Industrial Ltd will be sponsoring the maiden edition of the Celebrity Fan Base Gala scheduled to take place on June 23, at the Lizzy Sports Complex, East Legon.

Their aim is to bring together followers of celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Pataaa, Samini, Asamoah Gyan, Jupitar, Radio/TV personalities, actors and actresses to compete amongst themselves and hang out.

The event, which is being organized by Zylofon, will see celebrities grouped into four groups to compete for the ultimate prize.

GROUP A
Shatta Wale
Wisa Greid
Patapaa
Sammy Flex Nation
GROUP B
Sarkodie
Kumi Guitar
Blakk Rasta
Kuami Eugene
GROUP C
Asamoah Gyan
Klala
NAM Missions
Jupitar
GROUP D
High Grade Family
Dada Hafco
Baba Spirit
Dabo
