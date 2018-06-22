Families Of C.K Mann And Jewel Ackah Meet Akufo-Addo

A delegation made up of families of the late highlife music legends – C.K Mann and Jewel Ackah- has paid a visit to President Akufo-Addo to officially announce the burial dates of the two legends.

The delegation was accompanied by executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

Addressing the delegation, President Akufo-Addo assured the families of the two highlife music legends of the state's support to ensure a befitting funeral for them.

He lauded the contributions of the two icons to the Ghanaian society, pointing out that “the nation is the poorer without them and their music will continue to inspire many generations to come.”

On his part, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) thanked President Akufo-Addo and his government for the support they have provided MUSIGA and the entire music industry.

The two icons were honoured as music heroes at the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball held on December 29 last year under the auspices of President Akufo-Addo.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff Frema Opare and Deputy Chief of Staff Francis Asenso Okyere.

C.K Mann's family was led by the Ebusuapanyin of the Abrade clan in Takoradi, Samuel Mensah, and Agya Armah of the Abrade clan of Axim led Jewel Ackah's family.

Other members of the delegation included children of the two icons and the MP for Takoradi, Kobby Okyere Darko.

MUSIGA was represented by 1st Vice President Bessa Simons, 2nd Vice President Rev Dr Thomas Yawson, Director of Highlife Smart Nkansah and Director of Communications & Special Projects Ahuma Bosco Ocansey while GHAMRO was represented by Operations Coordinator Yaw Osbourne and Welfare Committee Chairperson Augustina Addison.

The family of C.K Mann had earlier visited ex-President J.A Kufuor to inform him of the final funeral rites for the late legend.

President Kufuor described C.K Mann as a personal friend whose music had a huge impact on the Ghanaian society and extended his condolences to the family.

C.K Mann's funeral will take place on July 13, 14 and 15 in Takoradi and Jewel Ackah's on August 3, 4, 5 in Tema.