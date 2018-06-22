MzVee, Kwame Eugene, KiDi Others To Delight Fans @ Despite Health Fair

Some selected hiplife and gospel artistes have been invited to perform at the maiden edition an event dubbed 'Despite & Special Group Health Fair 2018', which will take place on Saturday, June 30 at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

MzVee, Kwame Eugene, Kidi, Sister Afia, Lady Ophelia and a host of others will perform at the event.

In addition to their live musical performances, the artistes will use the occasion to educate Ghanaians on the need to embrace healthy eating habits.

The health fair, which is being organised by the Despite Group of Companies, in collaboration with Special Ice Group, is expected to attract Ghanaians from all walks of life.

It forms part of the Despite & Special Group of Companies' corporate social responsibilities to promote healthy living among Ghanaians.

Kwame Sefa-Kayi, Nana Yaw Konadu, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, Kofi Kum Bilson, Hans Oduro Bannor, Abeiku Santana, Abigail Ashley, among others, are expected to grace the event.

There will also be blood donation exercise to fill and restock the National Blood Bank (NBB).

There will be free eye screening, prostrate screening, free make-up, hair-do, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu