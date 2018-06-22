Puzzled: Lydia Forson Reveals Her Toughest Movie Role

Actress Lydia Forson is making a big return to the big screens in an upcoming series titled 'Puzzled'.

She described her role in the series as her toughest role yet in her career of over a decade.

The series is one of Lydia's major upcoming projects in 2018 after her award-winning role in the hit film, 'Side Chic Gang'.

It is also her fourth major series in her career after featuring in award-winning series such as 'Scandal', 'Hotel St. James' and 'In The Street'.

She is playing the role of Korkor Coffie, a principled lawyer, bringing to play yet another aspect of her acting talent.

“Meet Korkor Coffie, one of the toughest lawyers you never want to come across,” the outspoken actress said on Instagram when she announced her character on social media.

It is, however, her second time of playing the role of a lawyer in a film.

“This is like one of my best sets I have been on. It is fun because I am enjoying every bit of my role as lawyer and also the experience on set,” she also told NEWS-ONE on Thursday.

Lydia was recently adjudged the best actress (comedy) at the fourth Golden Movie Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

She won the category with colleague actresses Nana Ama McBrown and Sika Osei for their role as three lead characters in 'Side Chic Gang', which was directed by Peter Sedufia.

She won the same category at the 2015 Golden Movie Awards ceremony with her role in 'A Letter From Adam'.