Okraku Mantey Advises Musicians Over Weak Lyrics

Music producer, Mark Okraku Mantey, has urged musicians in the country to pay attention to the lyrics of their songs.

According to him, even though he pays less attention to lyrics due to his production line of work, he still thinks lyrics form part of the reason a song will stand the test of time.

Mr Okraku Mantey, who is also the President of the Creative Arts Council, made this comment in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

“Lyrics matter and are very important...We must appreciate people who write deeply. Unfortunately, in our award schemes, we don’t put the spotlight on that…,” he said.

Mark continued that, “Personally, I do not listen to lyrics because of my production side. My interest is the mixing and value... How you’re nurtured shows the kind of person you are just as music. The songs you listen to make you who you are…”

He noted that “those who understand the language, lyrics matters to them."