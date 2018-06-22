Patoranking To Perform At Grace Jerk Festival New York In Partnershipwith Aflik TV

One of the largest producers and distributors of Nollywood movies, Aflik TV & Black Speech Media Group, has partnered with Grace Jerk Festival NewYork as they bring the 1st African artiste, Patoranking to their Caribbean stage.

The festival will be held on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Roy Wilkins Park located between Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard in Queens, NY 11434.

To kick off the partnership Aflik TV joined VP Records at their flagship location in Queens, New York on June 16, 2018 for the Taste of Jerk & Media launch”. Several African media houses

were present, Award Tour Music and Inside Diaspora, to name a few.

We interviewed sponsors Farm UP Jamaica, HSBC, National Bakery; entertainers New Kingston and Duane Henry of NCIS; and the event producers Richard Lue and Patricia Chin. The event producer, Richard Lue shared “We want to make the connection between Africa and the Caribbean stronger”.

Patoranking is well received in the Caribbean market both in the diaspora and the Caribbean region. The Caribbean market has a love for Nollywood movies, it was a natural synergy. We want to bring out our African community to the Grace Jerk Festival New York, our role in this venture is to market strategically within our African community.

Patoranking will be the first to perform at New York's largest Caribbean food festival. We will also include African flavor the day of the festival. You cannot have the music without the food.

Akeju, President & CEO of Aflik TV shares, “this is history in the making, we wanted to be part of this great event and be instrumental in making the bridge between Africa and the Caribbean stronger.”

About Aflik TV

The company has over 200 movies in distribution. They are one of the largest producers and distributors of Nollywood movies. You can view the movies on several major platforms such as

Hulu, Amazon and Netflix.

Stay up to date on social media @AflikTV