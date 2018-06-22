Media Africa Studios set to launch Ghana music awards SA

Leading African entertainment company Media Africa Studios has announced the launch of the much awaited maiden edition Ghana Music Awards - South Africa.

The Organizers who have been sharing posters and video teasers of the awards on their social media pages for the past months made it known that fans should expect the launch and nominations release soon.

Speaking in a private chat with the CEO of the awards Nana Grace Fosu Seaworyeh she told Attractivemustapha.com that Ghanaian music in modern times is known all over the world including South Africa and that they are proud of the standards.

According to her, Media Africa Studio has decided to create the Ghana music awards platform for fans and musicians to be able to market themselves to the South African entertainment industry and music lovers.

She added that they also aim at rewarding and recognizing Ghanaian musicians, for their works in a given year.

She mentioned that 1st July has been scheduled as the date for the launching of the event.

