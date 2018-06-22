Listen UP: Pap Solo Drops Hot New Single, ‘SOMTIN’ Featuring Khalifina
OdarteyGH
Ghanaian rapper, Pap Solo has released his highly anticipated banger dubbed SOMTIN.
The Afro-pop jam features budding singer Khalifina. On this masterpiece, we noticed a chemistry between both acts matching our huge expectations for the song. Both artistes displayed their talent just for their followers to enjoy the tune.
SOMTIN was produced by Ipappy.