modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | New Release

Listen UP: Pap Solo Drops Hot New Single, ‘SOMTIN’ Featuring Khalifina

OdarteyGH
Listen UP: Pap Solo Drops Hot New Single, ‘SOMTIN’ Featuring Khalifina

Ghanaian rapper, Pap Solo has released his highly anticipated banger dubbed SOMTIN.

The Afro-pop jam features budding singer Khalifina. On this masterpiece, we noticed a chemistry between both acts matching our huge expectations for the song. Both artistes displayed their talent just for their followers to enjoy the tune.

SOMTIN was produced by Ipappy.

body-container-line