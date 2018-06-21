Kuami Eugene Apologises To Patapaa Over Collabo Comment

Ghana's 'Rock Star,' Kuami Eugene has rendered an apology to Patapaa and his fans for calling his music 'noisy.'

In a video posted on his twitter page, the 'Angela' singer said he did not make the comment out of malice.

According to him, he has a good relationship with Patapaa which allows them to use certain words for each other.

“First, me den Patapaa be really close. We dey talk a lot and we dey laugh each other. Everyday he just dey laugh me say I dey do too much wedding songs – wey me too I dey laugh am say he dey do too much noisy songs. So It's something we play plus. I beg, you guys should forgive me if you are offended with what I said. Forgive me. I'm so sorry,” he said in Pidgin English.

He also stated that he would always support Patapaa because he is hard working and is contributing a lot to the music industry.

Background

Kuami Eugene had said in an interview on GH One TV that even though Patapaa has become the toast of most music lovers, he was not ready to do a song with him.

He said Patapaa has a noisy style which departs from his, a reason he would not like to be on the same song with the 'One Corner' hitmaker.

“Patapaa said he needs me on a song, he's calling me for a feature and said I no, because I'm not ready,” he said on Rhythmzlive.

When asked if a collaboration with Patapaa could possibly happen in the future he answered in the negative.

Patapaa

“People shouldn't wait. It's never going to happen, Patapaa's kind of songs are not me, he makes too much noise”.

These questions were born out of rumours that the two artistes were planning to release a collaborative work.

Meanwhile, some people have chided Kuami Eugene for his comment, saying he should have been tactical in answering the question.

Kuami Eugene is currently out with a new song titled ‘Wish Me Well.’

Listen to ‘Wish Me Well’ below:



By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana