MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Entries To Close Down Soon

Entries continue to pour in from across the continent as thousands of hopefuls vie for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the MultiChoice's Pan-African social investment Initiative for Film & Television industry as the July 5 deadline approaches.

After launching the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) initiative, MultiChoice further announced calls to entry for the MTF Academy, a 12-month, fully-funded educational programme.

This is aimed at furnishing 60 deserving, young, talented people with skills to work and innovate in film and television production.

The initiative will be delivered through three touchpoints: the MTF academies, Masterclasses and the MTF Portal. The academy will take place at three regional MTF Academies based in Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

According to the MultiChoice, 'the entries have been steadily pouring in however, with two weeks to go, the window period is lessening considerably for those who hope to be part of this initiative to enter.'

The digital satellite television company is urging all hopeful film and TV students to visit their website to complete their entries and submit them in order to be considered for this opportunity.

“We’re delighted to see the amount of enthusiasm this initiative has so far received by all our stakeholders. It’s important that we reach all the corners of the continent where there are undiscovered gems waiting to be cut and polished so that we display their magnificent talent,' the Director of MTF, Cheryl Uys-Allie, said.