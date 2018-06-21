Storm Energy Drink Rewards Shatta Wale

The management of Kasapreko Company Limited has presented the Marketing Campaign of the Year Award to the Storm Energy Drink brand ambassador, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, at a ceremony in Accra.

The marketing campaign deployed for Storm Energy Drink was adjudged the best at the 2018 Ghana Manufacturing Awards.

This was in recognition of the brand's marketing efforts in the year under review since the launch of the product two years ago and the subsequent unveiling of Shatta Wale as its brand ambassador.

According to Kasapreko, Storm Energy Drink has remained a leading brand on the market by implementing a full 360° marketing campaign, which effectively utilises traditional, outdoor and social media platforms.

Eunice Adjei Bonsu, Director of Sales & Marketing for Awake Water and carbonated soft drinks at Kasapreko Company Limited, used the opportunity to express the company's gratitude for the unflinching support of its brand ambassador.

She said, “Storm Energy Drink is currently the number one energy drink in Ghana and this can largely be attributed to the support and promotion of the product by Shatta Wale.”

The Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, Richard Adjei, who presented the award to Shatta Wale, used the occasion to express gratitude to all those who contributed to the success story.

“The support has been amazing and the patronage awesome. We owe this to everyone who has worked on the brand from the management at Kasapreko to the production team, distributors, agencies and the marketing team. Externally, we have enjoyed and continue to enjoy the support of our customers, brand ambassador and the Shatta Movement. The partnership with Shatta Wale has been very fruitful,” Mr Adjei added.

On his part, Shatta Wale thanked the management of Kasapreko Company Limited for the opportunity and urged all his fans to continue patronising Storm Energy Drink so that they can work hard and play hard.

The event was attended by the staff of Kasapreko and members of Shatta Movement.