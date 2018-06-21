GTA’s Women In Tourism Summit Comes Off Today

The maiden edition of the Women In Tourism Summit will take place today at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The summit, the first ever in Ghana, is on the theme: 'Driving Women Empowerment Through Tourism Development'.

According to GTA, the summit will be an annual event that will give women in tourism an opportunity to network and learn more about issues relating to funding, investment, marketing and running of business and leadership across the entire tourism value chain.

Tourism, the GTA added, is globally being leveraged in Ghana to mitigate gender inequality and the GTA aims at driving women empowerment in Ghana, especially in tourism development through the women in tourism summit.

It said the summit is an opportunity for women operating across the entire tourism value chain to meet their counterparts, share knowledge and learn from one another to transform the tourism economy to become a fundamental pillar in advancing the role of women tourism entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders.

Speakers for the main event are Mrs Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture; Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister for Gender and Children Affairs; Mr Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority; Nancy Sam Quartey, President of Women In Tourism, Ghana; Sella Fubara-Obinwa, International Operations, Dubai Tourism (Africa Market) and Assia Riccio-Smith, Founder, Evolving Women.

The summit will bring together women game-changers, mission-driven companies and individuals, professionals and leaders in tourism.

It is being organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in partnership with the African Tourist Partners.