“Game of Thrones”: Emilia Clarke Writes Heartfelt Goodbye To Fans

The end is nigh for 'Game of Thrones' fans – for its cast and crew, it’s already come and gone.

Star Emilia Clarke, who plays the one and only Daenerys Targaryen, First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of The Andals & The First Men, Khaleesi of The Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons, has said her own personal goodbyes to the show on Instagram.

With filming on season 8 having wrapped, Clarke posted an image from a recent trip to Ireland, where the show is filmed, saying, “Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade.”

“It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing.”

Clarke’s comments were flooded with fellow 'Game of Thrones' cast mates adding their own sentiments.

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, wrote, “Sweet words. Love you and HOLY balls. #itistheend”

John Bradley-West, who plays Samwell Tarly, commented, “It's been the best. Ever. And you've been incredible.”

Jason Momoa, though his character Khal Drogo was killed off many a season ago, still wrote, “Love u. Proud of you.”

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is expected to air in early 2019.