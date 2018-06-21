Busta Rhymes, Kojo Cue, Shaker, others To Perform At Lauryn Hill Tour

BBnZ Live artistes Kojo Cue and Shaker will be performing with American legend Ms Lauryn Hill as they join her on tour this year.

Lauryn Hill’s 20th anniversary tour is to celebrate her highly-acclaimed 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' album.

The tour, which takes off in July, will also have guest appearances from Nas, Dave Chappelle and Busta Rhymes, with Kojo Cue and Shaker supporting on some of the dates.

There will also be performances from Mr Eazi, Patorangking, among others.

“Me & @Lil_Shaker going on Tour with @MsLaurynHill @Nas @mreazi @BustaRhymes @patorankingfire @DaveEast and a lot of legends … dreams do come true … #Wole2,” Kojo Cue said when he announced the tour on Twitter early this week.

Lauryn Hill's landmark debut solo album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill', turns 20 this year. To celebrate, Lauryn Hill is performing the album in full across North America.

According to reports from the USA, it looks unlikely that ticket-holders in the UK will be treated to the same support acts.

Lauryn Hill brings her 'Miseducation' tour to Glasgow's SSE Hydro, Manchester Arena, Dublin's 3Arena, the Arena Birmingham, and London's O2 Arena in November and December 2018.

Kojo Cue and Lil Shaker remain some of Ghana's best rappers on the music scene.

Their 'Pen &Paper' album is unarguably one of the best albums of 2017. They are still pushing the frontiers as long as there is life.