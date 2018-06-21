Shatta Wale’s woes Deepen As Akufo Addo Unfollows Him On Twitter

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo perhaps to show his resentment for indecency has un-followed dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale on twitter.

The first gentleman of the land who is a known Shatta Movement (SM) fan and friend to the artiste did not assign reasons for his action.

It is believed the move is to register his disapproval and disgust at the recent post of a video attributed to the artiste in which he was seen enjoying a BJ from a lady described as a member of the Shatta Movement divas, aka home chicken or home fowl.

Shatta Wale was the first artiste to enjoy a presidential invite to the presidency shortly after the president took office and the occasion was his birthday.

The romance between the artiste and the president seem have gotten some other artistes jealous as they voiced their opposition to the selectivity by the president, with Dancehall artiste Stone Bwuoy sending a message via social media to the president to invite him too

Even though the artiste has apologised for the blunder, the apology doesn’t seem to have quelled the anger of some SM fans who have voiced out their opposition to the action

The presidency is said to be readying itself to issue a statement on the incident and particularly why the president un-followed his favourite artiste on twitter.