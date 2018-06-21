Enam To Release Official Video Of “Manna” ft. Lord Paper

Afro-soul artiste Enam is releasing the video of her single 'Manna' on Monday, June 25, 2018.

The song which features Lord Paper of 'Awurama' fame, is purposed to inspire, redefine the power of God in modern day style and encourage people particularly the youth to believe and trust in God.

The word 'Manna' can be traced in the Bible as a meal miraculously supplied to the Israelites in the wilderness during the period of famine.

The usage of 'Manna' in context of the song is to tell people to be steadfast in the trials and hope for a miraculous provision from God.

Lord Paper for the first time managed to deliver atypical 'virgin' lyrics laced with a marvellous presentation.

He didn’t only establish how versatile and deep he is; he showed his love for God and the trust he reposes in him.

Being managed by Auzy Media, Enam is poised to take music to the highest level.

Listen to ‘Manna’ by Enam below:



–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewdroom.com/Ghana