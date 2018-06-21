2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Nominees To Be Announced

Nominees for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) will be announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, 30 June at 6pm GMT.

The nominees for each category will be revealed by popular Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.

The 2018 AMVCAs is brought to viewers across the continent by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice Africa and the sponsors, Airtel and Konga.

Speaking on the milestone telecast, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, revealed that close to 3000 entries were received across the continent.

She also said that the judging panel spearheaded by veteran film maker, Debbie Odutayo, painstakingly reviewed each of the entries to arrive at the final shortlist of nominees.

“We are honored to showcase and celebrate the creative industry each year on the platform of the AMVCAs. In the past five years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase indigenous talent from across the continent. Join us on Saturday, 30 June as we reveal the nominees for the sixth edition of the Awards”, she said.

Launched in March 2013, the AMVCAs continue to celebrate the contributions of African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent's film and television industry. For the 2018 edition, several awards will be presented in 27 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 20 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

The full list of nominees will be published on the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv and social media platforms following the reveal. Viewers can join the conversation using the hashtag #AMVCA2018 and follow @DStv_Ghana and @africamagictv for live tweets.

