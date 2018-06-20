Ohemaa Woyeje Drops Thrilling Snapshots To celebrates first marriage anniversary

Ohemaa Woyeje, one of the finest female presenters in Ghana who got married last year, could not let a year pass without inviting her closest family and friends to her and her husband's first year wedding anniversary.

There were loads of celebrity sightings including Akosua Adjepong, Kwabena Kwabene, Frema AShka and Ohemaa’s producer Papa Bills.

Story by Ghana |myjoyonline.com| David Andoh [email protected]