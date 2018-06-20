2018 NSMQ: Quiz mistress Spotted With Paper Handbag After 2017 Stolen Bag Saga

Last week’s National Science and Math Quiz venue was filled with humour as Quiz Mistress, Dr Elsie Kaufman, was spotted with a customized paper handbag as the replacement for her “leather handbag” which was stolen at last year’s contest.

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufman lost her bag amidst jubilations by Prempeh College students, winners of the 2017 edition, who mounted the stage to receive the coveted trophy.

The black silk handbag with a red zip, Dr Kaufman said contained her valuables, including her phone, ID Cards from the University of Ghana where she is a senior lecturer, her car keys and home keys as well.

Dr Kaufman said she realized her handbag had been stolen after she had helped staff and students of Prempeh College to lift the trophy, which a hundred and fifty (150) school contested.

The handbag was finally found but without its content.

Although the culprits were not found, Dr Elsie Kaufmann appears to have learnt her lesson as regard carrying expensive handbags to such events.

A photo circulating on social media shows the Quiz Mistress carrying a paper handbag that allegedly threw patrons at the auditorium into laughter.

The NSMQ is the longest-running independent production on television in Ghana.

The programme is very popular with not only its main target group – Senior High School students – but also with parents and, especially, with former students (old boys and girls), who take great pride in the performance of their schools on this programme.