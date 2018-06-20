Lady In Viral Threesome Shatta Wale Video Revealed?

whiles Ghanaians were still talking the brouhaha from Fella Makafui’s camp when a video went viral of two men receiving a blowjob from a fair lady.

From most of the comments, it was alleged Shatta Wale is one of the men in the video.

But how did the video leak? Well, Shatta Wale himself posted it on his Snapchat! Abnormal right? But sadly very true. He posted it himself.

Interestingly, he deleted the snap few minutes after but it had already been recorded by some folks and it quickly went viral.

And as usual, Shatta Wale was on his snap after he deleted video throwing jabs at bloggers. Almost every celebrity who messes up in Ghana finds it comfortable blaming bloggers.

Shatta Wale claims bloggers recorded it and are spreading to disgrace him meanwhile, he posted it himself.

Funny enough, Natty Lee Gh, a fan and a friend of Shatta Wale was on Facebook stating that the person in the video is him and not Shatta Wale. He gave some funny reasons as to how his video got on Wale’s snap.

One question that has been on the lips of everyone since the video leaked is, Who is that lady giving that skillful BJ? Well, she has been busted by social media users.

According to commentaries observe by Ghpage.com on social media platforms, the lady in question is a very close friend of Shatta Wale’s baby mama Shatta Michy and she is always seen hovering around Michy whenever they go for any outdoor program.

Although Ghpage.com has not yet caught the name of this lady, photos of her are already going viral on social media.

It’s been wildly reported that Shatta Wale has a relationship problem with Michy and it could be that the lady took advantage of it to snatch the SM boss from her friend with her exceptional blowjob skills.

