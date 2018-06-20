Shatta Wale Attacked On Social Media After Leaked ‘sex tape’

Fans of Shatta Wale have descended heavily on him for releasing what some view as a sex tape on Snapchat.

Shatta Wale in a video posted on Snapchat, is seen enjoying himself as a lady who some have suggested could be a prostitute, was giving him and his friend a ‘Blow Job’ (Oral sex).

Most of his loyal fans have also condemned the act of the 'Dancehall King' hit maker.

Even though the faces of the guys in the video are not visible, some have suggested that Shatta Wale could be one of the guys in the video, judging from his voice.

Shatta Wale, in another video has blasted bloggers for circulating the tape, saying the video was mistakenly shared on his SnapChat.

Meanwhile, he has come out to apologize to his fans, saying a friend posted the video.

“I logged in my snapchat on a friend's phone. He later sent a video on his camera roll and it went on my snap because I had logged in my account with his phone,” he said on Zylofon FM.

“I want to tell my fans and the public that I am sorry for what has happened,” he added.

In the meantime, Naty Lee, a friend of Shatta Wale, has in a post admitted that he shared the video from his phone.

“Shatta movement I want you to help me beg the king shatta wale for dragging his name thru the mud! The video that was posted on his Snapchat earlier was on my fone and it was accidentally posted after he logged in his snapchat account on my phone cos he had a low battery during the thunder fire video shoot. I apologise to the king and the entire Shatta movement empire! I will never sellout.. Forgive me fam…. 4life is our life,” he wrote on Facebook.

Even though Shatta Wale has received a lot of criticism for his action, some have said this is one of the usual antics by the dancehall artiste to gain attention.

His critics have also rubbished his explanation that the sharing of the video was a mistake by his friend, saying it is an attempt at damage control.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana