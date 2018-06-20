Gov’t To Support funeral of C.K Mann, Jewel Ackah

The President has assured families of music legends C.K Mann and Jewel Ackah of the state’s support to ensure a befitting funeral for the two legends.

President Akufo-Addo said this when delegations from the families of C.K Mann and Jewel Ackah accompanied by executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

He lauded the contributions of the two icons to Ghanaian society saying 'the nation is the poorer without them and their music will continue to inspire many generations to come.'

On his part, MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) thanked the President and his government for the support it has provided MUSIGA and the entire music industry when it was needed.

The two icons were honoured as Music Heroes at the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball held on December 29 last year under the auspices of President Akufo-Addo.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Okyere. C.K Mann’s family was led by the Ebusuapanyin of the Abrade clan in Takoradi, Samuel Mensah and Agya Armah (Godfirst) of the Alonoba or Abrade clan of Axim led Jewel Ackah’s family.

Other members of the delegation included children of the two icons and the MP for Takoradi, Kobbie Okyere Darko.

MUSIGA was represented by First Vice President, Bessa Simons, Second Vice President, Rev Dr Thomas Yawson, Director of Highlife, Smart Nkansah and Director of Communications and Special Projects, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey while GHAMRO was represented by Operations Coordinator Yaw Osbourne and Welfare Committee Chairperson Augustina Addison.

Also present was the C.E.O of Rufftown Ricky Nana Agyeman, also known as Bullet, who was accompanied by his newest protégé, Wendy Shay. Bullet expressed their appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the state’s support for the funeral of Ebony Reigns.

The family of C.K Mann had earlier visited ex-President J.A Kuffour to inform him of the final funeral rites for the late legend.

President Kuffour described C.K Mann as a personal friend whose music had a huge impact on Ghanaian society and extended his condolences to the family.

C.K Mann’s funeral will be held on July 13, 14 and 15 in Takoradi and Jewel Ackah’s will be on August 3, 4, 5 in Tema.

