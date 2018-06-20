2018 National Widows Alliance Conference To Held At Trade Fair

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, known in private life as Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, will host this year's edition of her annual National Widows Alliance Conference (NAWAC-2018) at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre (Pavilion B), La in Accra.

This year's edition marks the 10th anniversary celebration of the annual event, which is being organised by the Mama Zimbi Foundation (MZF), in collaboration with the Widows Alliance Network (WANE).

The event is under the theme: 'Celebrating 10 Years of Widowhood Empowerment'.

This year's event, which will bring together all widows in Ghana on one platform, is expected to attract a large number of personalities, including ministers of state and other female celebrities.

A number of activities like singing and dancing by widow groups, a mini trade fair, medical screening, among others, will be held at the conference.

The conference, the organisers added, is also an appropriate forum to advocate against injustices being faced by widows in the society.

The event will also witness live musical performances from some selected Ghanaian gospel artistes.

By George Clifford Owusu