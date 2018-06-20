Actress Ella Mensah Explains Why She Won’t Date Any Man For 2 Years

Actress Ella Mensah has revealed that there is something wrong to be in a relationship for longer periods as some ladies believe it helps them know their partners better.

According to the actress, she will never be with any man for more than two years no matter how much she loves him.

For her, two years is ok for her partner to know all he wants to about her to make the right choice.

“I will be wasting my time and making a fool out of myself if I date a man for more than two years. After those two years, what else is the man waiting for to marry me? Such men end up not marrying their long time girlfriends,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Ella revealed that she has ended a lot of relationships after two years of dating because the men were not serious.

She also disclosed that she has never been single. “Well I will say I am very lucky to have all the cute guys running after me.

"I am always in a relationship not because I am so special but probably it’s because I trust my men so well,” she said.

Asked when she will tie the knot, Ella Mensah, who is now mainly based in Nigeria answered that she is most likely to settle down by the end of the year.

“I am currently hooked up with one cute guy and we are planning to marry soon,” the mother of one told Graphic Showbiz.

Although she is making it big in Nigeria, Ella, who has starred in movies like Bed of Roses, I’m about to Wed, Playboy, Pretty Queen, Shakira and Deadline, believes Ghana has so many good actors and wishes the government would invest more in the entertainment sector.