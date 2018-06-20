Black Star Film Festival Comes Back Alive In August

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Juliet Asante and others at last year’s event

The 2018 edition of Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) is scheduled for August 11 to 18 in Accra.

The festival, which is a non-for-profit organisation, focuses on the business of film by connecting people globally through film to African cinema.

The goal of the festival is to help position Ghana both as a festival and holiday destination for both the local and international community.

“We are excited to have the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as the special friend to the festival. Last year, saw the participation of 40 countries and we look forward to an even more impactful and fun festival in 2018,” the organisers said in press statement on Tuesday.

This year the festival will offer an opportunity for networking, finding out more about the film industry, watching a variety of international/award-winning films at Silverbird, a music concert at Sandbox with major artistes performing, workshops to improve upon film directing skills and many more.